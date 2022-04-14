【Ukraine Rescue】Three Volunteers From Italy Come Here for the Renowned NFSC Coffee

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/11/2022 Three volunteers from Italy come here for the renowned NFSC coffee. Because of the size of our tent and the complete facilities, they thought at first that it was set up by the government of the Chinese Communist Party. They are surprised to learn that we are the NFSC to exterminate the CCP: they thought the CCP is powerful, but a new NFSC without fear of the CCP is rising.