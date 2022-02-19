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The Constitutional County Path to Victory with Kirk MacKenzie
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4 views • February 19, 2022
Kirk welcomes Brenda Roskos, writer for Montana Daily Gazette, to break down the path to success utilizing the Constitutional County blueprint
Kirk F. MacKenzie
[email protected]
DefendRuralAmerica.com
TheConstitutionalCounty.com
650-967-5679
Support The Constitutional County
1. Sign up https://bit.ly/3puyXjE
2. Read the blueprint https://bit.ly/3GglFNO
3. Watch How To Take Our Country Back https://bit.ly/3b8FSH9
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
Kirk F. MacKenzie
[email protected]
DefendRuralAmerica.com
TheConstitutionalCounty.com
650-967-5679
Support The Constitutional County
1. Sign up https://bit.ly/3puyXjE
2. Read the blueprint https://bit.ly/3GglFNO
3. Watch How To Take Our Country Back https://bit.ly/3b8FSH9
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
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