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Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton | Third Presidential Debate Analysis
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50 views • November 01, 2021
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3461-donald-trump-vs-hillary-clinton-third-presidential-debate-analysis
On October 19th, 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton participated in the third Presidential debate between the Republican and Democratic candidates - moderated by Chris Wallace.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3461/donald-trump-vs-hillary-clinton-third-presidential-debate-analysis
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3461-donald-trump-vs-hillary-clinton-third-presidential-debate-analysis
On October 19th, 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton participated in the third Presidential debate between the Republican and Democratic candidates - moderated by Chris Wallace.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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