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TLAV & Caitlin Johnstone The US And Ukraine Have Every Reason To Lie About The War
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62 views • March 16, 2022
TLAV & Caitlin Johnstone The US And Ukraine Have Every Reason To Lie About The War
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/50bc8454-0809-4910-90b3-a158576fde7a/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-3-15-22:4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B97wsW9iBVie/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/iran-targets-mossad-iraq-renaud-likely-killed-by-ukraine-weapons-disguised-as-ukrainian-aid/
#TLAVPirateStreams #TheDailyWrapUp #TheLastAmericanVagabond
Iran Targets Mossad In Iraq, Renaud Likely Killed By Ukraine & Weapons Disguised As Ukrainian Aid
Caitlin Johnstone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj6g8YqnXs4
The US And Ukraine Have Every Reason To Lie About The War
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/50bc8454-0809-4910-90b3-a158576fde7a/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-3-15-22:4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B97wsW9iBVie/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/iran-targets-mossad-iraq-renaud-likely-killed-by-ukraine-weapons-disguised-as-ukrainian-aid/
#TLAVPirateStreams #TheDailyWrapUp #TheLastAmericanVagabond
Iran Targets Mossad In Iraq, Renaud Likely Killed By Ukraine & Weapons Disguised As Ukrainian Aid
Caitlin Johnstone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj6g8YqnXs4
The US And Ukraine Have Every Reason To Lie About The War
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