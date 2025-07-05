Canadian Freedom Trucker James Bauder Seeks Asylum From Donald Trump | Maverick News

Maverick News SPECIAL REPORT:





James Bauder - Freedom Convoy activist has left Canada where he is facing several charges, and is seeking political ASYLUM in the United States. He says he has a meeting coming up with President Donald Trump and has support from key political figures in the Trump Administration. FULL INTERVIEW With James Bauder coming up tonight on Maverick News Live with Rick Walker.





