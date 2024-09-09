World Trade Center - 1966 to 1973

Music: Tiesto - Suburban Train





There is a better version of this track recorded with the Children of Orpheus choir that adds some nice vocals, but i still await a full release. *sigh* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHXHdeUAWvU





More footage of its construction that really shows the scale of the project.





This will round out my pre-attack footage. Next up, we will deal with the 1993 bombing...