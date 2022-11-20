Dr. Robert Malone, Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Bridle - mRNA jabs will replace all other vaccines

mRNA vaccine technology is still in its infancy, unproven to be safe and effective and, on the contrary, causing serious harms and unable to stop Covid infection and transmission.

Three leading experts, including mRNA vaccine technology inventor, Dr. Robert Malone, vaccinologist and viral immunologist, Dr. Byram Bridle, and virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, confirm that the dangerous and ineffective technology will become the immunization platform for all other vaccines.