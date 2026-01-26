MN: Gregory Bovino throws CN gas grenade at protesters - Jan 21st

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the senior leaders of the US Border Patrol, Gregory Bovino, throws a CN gas grenade at protesters during mass riots in Minneapolis caused by the arbitrariness of ICE.
CN gas, known as chloroacetophenone ("Cheremukha" in the domestic segment), is a highly toxic substance that causes severe tearing, skin irritation, and respiratory tract irritation.