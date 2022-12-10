Create New Account
AUTISM, Brain Damage, etc! 100% Proof CHILD Vax’s cause evry major Disease. Dr’s Med license REVOKED
Published Yesterday |
Stew Peters Network Published December 8, 2022 

EVERY Parent or Future Parent MUST see this! DeAnna Lorraine joined by renowned and now BANNED and "dangerous" Pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas, who shares his groundbreaking 10-year studies, the first ever of its kind, that shows the direct causation between all the CHILDHOOD vaccines - urged by the CDC and Doctors from birth - cause basically every single illness and disease, from Autism to ADHD, epilepsy, brain damage, heart disease, diabetes, etc. This shocking information he discovered and published is what got the tyrannical medical board after him and made him relinquish his medical license! Must watch and share this exclusive interview with this brave and honest Pediatrician who has put it all on the line to give you and your children the truth.

WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!

Keywords
bookchildrencdcautismbabiesbrain damagediseasehepatitis bpediatrician100 percentdeanna lorrainedr paul thomasstew peters networkproof child vaccine causemed license revoked

