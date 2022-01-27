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The people push back in Brussels, Belgium. Worldwide Freedom Rally. 22 Jan 2022.
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200 views • January 27, 2022
Brussels, Belgium. 22nd January 2022.
When the gestapo attacks peaceful protesters, they must know that at some point people will fight back.
As described by Main Beach Media;
'Brussels, Europe
Mostly peaceful protest against Communist and their Fastest Vaccine Ever'
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
When the gestapo attacks peaceful protesters, they must know that at some point people will fight back.
As described by Main Beach Media;
'Brussels, Europe
Mostly peaceful protest against Communist and their Fastest Vaccine Ever'
Subscribe on TG https://t.me/MainBeachMedia
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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