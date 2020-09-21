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Anthony Patch in 2014 on Coming Global Vaccination, DNA Manipulation & the Enslavement of Humanity
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100 views • September 21, 2020
Mirrored from Dmi Sattva YouTube channel.
Anthony Patch's work can be found at his YouTube channel & at AnthonyPatch.com
Transcript available at https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/21/anthony-patch-in-2014-on-coming-global-vaccination-dna-manipulation-the-enslavement-of-humanity/
Anthony Patch's work can be found at his YouTube channel & at AnthonyPatch.com
Transcript available at https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/21/anthony-patch-in-2014-on-coming-global-vaccination-dna-manipulation-the-enslavement-of-humanity/
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