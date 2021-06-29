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06/24/2021 Jamie Metzl: There was a criminal cover-up on the origin of the CCP virus. The wet market is not the origin. A lot of fronts are involved in the cover-up including some media and scientists. There is a huge amount of information that’s available even outside of China, with which we can establish a reasonable path to figure out how this pandemic started.