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Vader toont bezorgheid o.a. wat betreft de toekomst van zijn dochters
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10 views • October 25, 2021
Hij herkent dat het niets meer te maken heeft met vaccins. Maar dat alle rechten hem ontnomen worden. En dat maakt dat hij de toekomst voor zijn dochters vreest. Hij vertelt over wat hem overkomt in deze samenleving.
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