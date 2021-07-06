【CCP’s Centennial】Miles Guo’s Wish for Hongkongers: Hongkongers in Hong Kong, Please Don’t Do Anything & Stay Safe

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7/1/2021 Miles Guo: Hongkongers in Hong Kong, please don’t do anything and stay safe; Hongkongers abroad, please unite firmly with the Whistle Blower Movement; Overseas Chinese in Japan, Australia as well as all our brothers and sisters in Taiwan, all of us must unite together to protect overseas Hongkongers like protecting our own brothers and sisters.