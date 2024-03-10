NYC Bag Checks By 1,000 National Guard. No Constitution Means Communism. Will Biden Enforce Sunday?

Gov. Hochul will deploy 1,000 cops, National Guard troops to NYC subways for bag checks, security. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled several new measures to combat violent crime in the New York City Transit system, including by deploying National Guard soldiers into the subway system and moving to ban violent criminals from riding trains.
Amid growing pressure to respond to recent high-profile attacks on transit riders and employees, Hochul announced her five-point plan, which includes “redeploying” 1,000 additional officers that will assist in conducting random bag checks at major subway stations.
Biden Administration Likely Violated First Amendment with Social-Media Censorship, Appeals Court Rules
Biden seeks to triple Climate Corps program.
More climate records fall in world's warmest February
#NYC
#BagChecks
#Communism
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please send mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#ClimateCrisis
#EcoSabbath
#SundayRest
#WhiteHouse
#1stAmendment
#SundayLaw
#MarkOfTheBeast
#SundayLaw
#Sunday
#Sabbath
#Prophecy
#SDA
#SDASermons
#SDA
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.