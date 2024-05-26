How Much of This So-Called AI Future Simply Isn't Real?
How many things have we been told are "artificially intelligent" — thus providing the mass consciousness a high-tech vision of our future — when in actuality they never were, and never worked or were simply faked from the get?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.