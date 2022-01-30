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ClimateSCAM - The Dark Money Behind Climate Lockdowns Revealed
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61 views • January 30, 2022
ClimateSCAM - The Dark Money Behind Climate Lockdowns Revealed
“Misrepresenting carbon dioxide is the greatest flaw in the global warming scam. The IPCC would have us believe the more CO2 in the air, the higher temperatures will get. It's just not true. As CO2 volume rises, he warming effect shrinks. Water vapour is 10 times more effective.
The ultimate goal of the United Nations is to reform global finances & transfer $5 trillion a year to poorer countries. This will be done through an environmental disaster. There is no such disaster so the UN created a global warming crisis.” Peter Clack
source:
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61f2e0bb655d061ed352c766
“Misrepresenting carbon dioxide is the greatest flaw in the global warming scam. The IPCC would have us believe the more CO2 in the air, the higher temperatures will get. It's just not true. As CO2 volume rises, he warming effect shrinks. Water vapour is 10 times more effective.
The ultimate goal of the United Nations is to reform global finances & transfer $5 trillion a year to poorer countries. This will be done through an environmental disaster. There is no such disaster so the UN created a global warming crisis.” Peter Clack
source:
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61f2e0bb655d061ed352c766
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