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Roadmap for Prosecuting COVID Crimes
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100 views • December 13, 2021
From Mercola.com
Dr. Mercola interviews Francis Boyle.
They explore some of the strategies Boyle has come up with as to how we can prosecute these individuals for what they've been doing, because they're in direct violation of legislation and treaties he wrote more than 30 years ago.
For decades, Boyle has advocated against the development and use of bioweapons, which he suspects COVID-19 is. He called for biowarfare legislation as early as 1985, for the Biological Weapons Convention, and drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act that ended up being passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and signed into law by George Bush Sr. in 1989.
Dr. Mercola interviews Francis Boyle.
They explore some of the strategies Boyle has come up with as to how we can prosecute these individuals for what they've been doing, because they're in direct violation of legislation and treaties he wrote more than 30 years ago.
For decades, Boyle has advocated against the development and use of bioweapons, which he suspects COVID-19 is. He called for biowarfare legislation as early as 1985, for the Biological Weapons Convention, and drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act that ended up being passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and signed into law by George Bush Sr. in 1989.
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