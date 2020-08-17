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New_Zealand_to_Quarantine_all_COVID_Cases
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63 views • August 17, 2020
On August 12th 2020 New Zealand Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that, in future, all "positive cases" and "non positive cases" of Covid19 would be kept in "quarantine centres"
Between 1939 - 1945 Germany used to call them "Stalags" to house prisoners of war. The Jews weren't quite so fortunate they were called "Extermination Camps"
Now watch other counties follow New Zealand's lead.
This is a relevant clip, you can see the whole press conference here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tccbs...
Between 1939 - 1945 Germany used to call them "Stalags" to house prisoners of war. The Jews weren't quite so fortunate they were called "Extermination Camps"
Now watch other counties follow New Zealand's lead.
This is a relevant clip, you can see the whole press conference here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tccbs...
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