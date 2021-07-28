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GUY TURNS THE TABLES ON TWO ARMED ROBBERS.... PULLS OUT GUN OF HIS OWN.
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166 views • July 28, 2021
JUST REMEMBER... IF THE POLITICAL PROSTITUTES GET THEIR WAY AND BAN GUNS IN AMERICA... THE ONLY ONES WHO WILL STILL HAVE THEM WILL BE THE JACK BOOTED NWO POLICE AND THE CRIMINALS! I GUESS THEY ARE BOTH ONE AND THE SAME, HUGH!
GUY TURNS THE TABLES ON TWO ARMED ROBBERS.... PULLS OUT GUN OF HIS OWN.
GUY TURNS THE TABLES ON TWO ARMED ROBBERS.... PULLS OUT GUN OF HIS OWN.
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