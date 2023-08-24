September 10th, 2017
Pastor Dean continues the series in end-time Bible prophecy with this sermon, "The Birth Pains Increase 2.0: When They Say Peace and Safety." This is a continuation of our Tuesday night Prophecy Quake episode "The Birth Pains Increase as September 23rd Approaches." We are definitely in the "birth pains" of the Great Tribulation as Jesus foretold. These "birth pains" are being fulfilled NOW. We must prepare for everything that comes next.
