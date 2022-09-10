Democratic Control?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Can we restore trust in the government?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Cara Castronuova about how much power the state government actually has, and how state rulings have controlled us.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3RU3B0Q
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!