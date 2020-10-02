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Don't Get the Test!! ~ Proof of Nasal Vaccines!!!
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461 views • October 02, 2020
Valuable data to consider before you get penetrated by swabs and more information on the topic. Originally aired here: Aplanetruth5 YT channel.
Hydrogel nanoparticles and nanocomposites for nasal drug/vaccine delivery
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12272-016-0782-0
Mucosal vaccines and technology
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6468177/
However, the rapid mucociliary clearance of the drug-loaded nanoparticles can cause a reduction in bioavailability percentage after intranasal administration. Thus, research efforts have considerably been directed towards the development of hydrogel nanosystems which have mucoadhesive properties in order to maximize the residence time, and hence increase the period of contact with the nasal mucosa and enhance the drug absorption.
Hydrogel nanoparticles and nanocomposites for nasal drug/vaccine delivery
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12272-016-0782-0
Mucosal vaccines and technology
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6468177/
However, the rapid mucociliary clearance of the drug-loaded nanoparticles can cause a reduction in bioavailability percentage after intranasal administration. Thus, research efforts have considerably been directed towards the development of hydrogel nanosystems which have mucoadhesive properties in order to maximize the residence time, and hence increase the period of contact with the nasal mucosa and enhance the drug absorption.
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