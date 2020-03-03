Max Igan: Coronavirus - the "common cold" weaponized & propagandized for NWO control & reset

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Max Igan: Coronavirus - the "common cold" weaponized & propagandized to inaugurate a global NWO population control and financial reset system
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/t9QToNEwDCw
ACCESS NEWSINSIDEOUT & LINKS: https://newsinsideout.com/2020/03/max...
Brisbane, Australia - In this interview with Alfred Lambremont Webre, Max Igan deconstructs the Coronavirus as the "common cold" weaponized and propagandized in order to implement a global NWO population and financial reset. Max Igan also discusses the recent Australian fires in the context of a Matrix, NWO operation.