Russian Troops Severely Deprived of Supplies

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https://gnews.org/post/p1s890e7a
10/01/2022 Russian troops are severely deprived of supplies: since Putin announced the mobilization order, more and more recruits have complained that the uniform equipment does not work, or even that they have to buy it at their own expense. The weapons they were given are used and rusty, dating back to the Soviet era