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Comply or Die_ How America Will Enforce TOTAL Wokeness _ Glenn TV.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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140 views • April 02, 2021
WATCH more Glenn Beck: https://blazetv.com/glenn
Have you noticed an insane number of companies “going woke” lately? There’s a big reason for why this is happening NOW, and it’s not just virtue-signaling. Big corporations, one by one, are pulling the trigger on an initiative that has been in the works for about a decade. Glenn exposes the framework that was built and inserted into business schools all across the countries. Critical race theory, gender, and “social justice” were given a higher priority than just doing good business. Glenn has the documents that reveal what’s coming to YOUR business or the company you work for and what will happen to companies that don't comply. And what started out as an indoctrination at the university level is now being taught in public schools K-12. They’re teaching our kids to be equity activists right under our noses, and the indoctrination is working

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Keywords
awakeningsocial justicevirtue signallingcuriousprovocativewokeness
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