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"Dr. Tried Telling Me It Was Not the Vaccine" - Britta Hodge
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428 views • March 25, 2022
Watch as another dummy falls in to the trap of the COVID plandemic.
Her name is Britta Hodge and after her first dose of Pfizer she was not feeling very well.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-tried-telling-me-it-was-not-the-vaccine---britta-hodge/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Her name is Britta Hodge and after her first dose of Pfizer she was not feeling very well.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-tried-telling-me-it-was-not-the-vaccine---britta-hodge/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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