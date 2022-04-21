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Danish politician calls for "Nuremberg trial" for Covid criminals
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104 views • April 21, 2022
Mads Palsvig, Danish politician, believes, "We need a Nuremberg, even now that they're lifting the restrictions and claiming the vaccines helped so they can avoid justice." Name: Horst M.
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