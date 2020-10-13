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[Oct 13, 2020] A Prayer for the Fallen World | Orison of O.D.D (12.4K views on YouTube)
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23 views • October 19, 2020
Powerful Prayer for this Fallen World / An Orison written by O.D.D...
"Our heavenly Father,
The condition of this world where we live, proves to us, without any doubts, that spiritual wickedness has made its presence known here and it makes us want to hold on to you with all our might. The unsettling history of humanity's fallen nature is documented in Scripture. Our history is a gaping wound. The shameful state of our world continues to grow.
Reach down and heal this world, Father. Come, Jesus. Give us your warmth and provide peace to every soul as only You are able. Fill with faith, the faithless, restore hope to the hopeless and help us to unite where we are divided.
Inspire us to work with one another so we can bear fruit that is good. Reveal to us our calling, where we belong, Father, and strengthen our will to follow Your direction. As this world collapses and decays, wrap us in your loving embrace and supply us with your protection. Through the disobedience and the ruination, You have been fair and kind, and you have returned us to your company through Jesus.
Darkness cannot overcome the presence of light. We do not have to give in to despair nor do we have to be hardened by the harshness of our reality because we have the power of the living God in us through salvation in Jesus Christ. He guides us through the narrow path while lighting up the way for us, so we may see our obstacles and avoid any pitfalls.
You are an attentive God, creating us all with confidence and purpose, allowing us to receive your gifts and share them with others. Forgive us for allowing the ways of this fallen world to overwhelm us. Show us to be a reliable source of light for all those around us.
You see us, God. You hear us. You are great and You are mighty. May everything we do bring you glory and honor.
In Jesus’ name, So be it.
Kill the programming and Never Sleep Again
“𝓟𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓮 𝓘 𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝔀𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝔂𝓸𝓾; 𝓶𝔂 𝓹𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓮 𝓘 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝔂𝓸𝓾. 𝓝𝓸𝓽 𝓪𝓼 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝔀𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓼 𝓭𝓸 𝓘 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝔂𝓸𝓾. 𝓛𝓮𝓽 𝓷𝓸𝓽 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼 𝓫𝓮 𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓾𝓫𝓵𝓮𝓭, 𝓷𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓵𝓮𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓶 𝓫𝓮 𝓪𝓯𝓻𝓪𝓲𝓭.” (𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 14:27)
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://www.paypal.me/FlatEarth247
𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐨: @ODDTV
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/2KTDUgG
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/3aOQJDq
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬: https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩: https://amzn.to/32kaQXF
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 / 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡-𝐚-𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
"Our heavenly Father,
The condition of this world where we live, proves to us, without any doubts, that spiritual wickedness has made its presence known here and it makes us want to hold on to you with all our might. The unsettling history of humanity's fallen nature is documented in Scripture. Our history is a gaping wound. The shameful state of our world continues to grow.
Reach down and heal this world, Father. Come, Jesus. Give us your warmth and provide peace to every soul as only You are able. Fill with faith, the faithless, restore hope to the hopeless and help us to unite where we are divided.
Inspire us to work with one another so we can bear fruit that is good. Reveal to us our calling, where we belong, Father, and strengthen our will to follow Your direction. As this world collapses and decays, wrap us in your loving embrace and supply us with your protection. Through the disobedience and the ruination, You have been fair and kind, and you have returned us to your company through Jesus.
Darkness cannot overcome the presence of light. We do not have to give in to despair nor do we have to be hardened by the harshness of our reality because we have the power of the living God in us through salvation in Jesus Christ. He guides us through the narrow path while lighting up the way for us, so we may see our obstacles and avoid any pitfalls.
You are an attentive God, creating us all with confidence and purpose, allowing us to receive your gifts and share them with others. Forgive us for allowing the ways of this fallen world to overwhelm us. Show us to be a reliable source of light for all those around us.
You see us, God. You hear us. You are great and You are mighty. May everything we do bring you glory and honor.
In Jesus’ name, So be it.
Kill the programming and Never Sleep Again
“𝓟𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓮 𝓘 𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝔀𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝔂𝓸𝓾; 𝓶𝔂 𝓹𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓮 𝓘 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝔂𝓸𝓾. 𝓝𝓸𝓽 𝓪𝓼 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝔀𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓼 𝓭𝓸 𝓘 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝔂𝓸𝓾. 𝓛𝓮𝓽 𝓷𝓸𝓽 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼 𝓫𝓮 𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓾𝓫𝓵𝓮𝓭, 𝓷𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓵𝓮𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓶 𝓫𝓮 𝓪𝓯𝓻𝓪𝓲𝓭.” (𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 14:27)
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://www.paypal.me/FlatEarth247
𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐨: @ODDTV
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/2KTDUgG
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/3aOQJDq
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬: https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩: https://amzn.to/32kaQXF
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 / 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡-𝐚-𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
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