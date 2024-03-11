King David Buys The Threshing Floor From Ornan-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 10 2024

The LORD led King David to purchase the threshing floor of Ornan as the place upon which the Temple Mount in Jerusalem would be built

Last week on our Bible study, we looked at how the red heifers might be connected to the coming Third Temple in Jerusalem. Tonight we journey all the way back to the beginning when the Temple Mount was the threshing floor of Ornan the Jebusite. The circumstances under which King David acquired this land are mind-blowing to say they least, and will make up the bulk of our Bible study time tonight.

“Then David said to Ornan, Grant me the place of this threshingfloor, that I may build an altar therein unto the LORD: thou shalt grant it me for the full price: that the plague may be stayed from the people. And Ornan said unto David, Take it to thee, and let my lord the king do that which is good in his eyes: lo, I give thee the oxen also for burnt offerings, and the threshing instruments for wood, and the wheat for the meat offering; I give it all. And king David said to Ornan, Nay; but I will verily buy it for the full price: for I will not take that which is thine for the LORD, nor offer burnt offerings without cost. So David gave to Ornan for the place six hundred shekels of gold by weight.” 1 Chronicles 21:22-25 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in Israel is a very special, perhaps much more special than you might realize. Over 4,000 years ago, the LORD worked things out to have a Jewish king, David, purchase the threshing floor of Ornan, who himself was a king and also named Araunah, for 600 shekels of gold. When the Millennium Temple found in Ezekiel 40-48 is built, King Jesus will exercise His claim to that title deed, bringing back David as a prince as well. Tonight we show you some things about the original Temple Mount that we will connect to the coming Temples, and in doing so, give you a newfound appreciation for that ‘deadly piece of dirt’ known as Israel!