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Bret Weinstein gets one WRONG- False Equivalence of MAGAstan to WOKEistan
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255 views • January 17, 2021
Professor Brett Weinstein of the Darkhorse podcast made equivalent MAGA to Wokism In terms of the pernicious effects upon the United States in his estimation both have. He's completely wrong, making America great again is building toward something better, while woke social justice crowd is merely trying to tear everything that is good Down to the ground and burn it all.
He's a brilliant man, but he got this one wrong.
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He's a brilliant man, but he got this one wrong.
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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