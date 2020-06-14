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Isaiah 38 - The Sign to Hezekiah (Thematic Structure - Interactive)
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11 views • June 14, 2020
We are thrilled to offer this special presentation of the dramatic account of the returning back of the shadow of the sun and the recovery of King Hezekiah as a VERY RELEVANT prophecy for us!
Find the interactive version on TheOpenScroll.com here: https://theopenscroll.com/structures/Isaiah38.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find the interactive version on TheOpenScroll.com here: https://theopenscroll.com/structures/Isaiah38.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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