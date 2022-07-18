How to Spot a Tranny 101 - (Jeremiah Weeps)

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Jim Crenshaw.
Why this transgender deception? Anyone famous aka a celebrity/politician/CEO etc are all secretly inverted and portray the opposite gender. They do this to become famous, powerful and attain riches (selling their soul). By doing so they pledge their allegiance to the baphomet who has both genders. This is one of the better videos on how to spot these evil creatures.
Source: Pirate Pete
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/00fxnUwmJhvQ/