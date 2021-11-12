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Eric Clapton sat down for an interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and discussed his vaccine injury.
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293 views • November 12, 2021
Eric Clapton sat down for an interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and discussed his vaccine injury. After he got jabbed, his hands went numb and thought he would never play the guitar again.
Clapton has since decided that he won’t perform at venues that enforce medical tyranny.
Thank you, Mr. Clapton! Hopefully this inspires others to take a stand.
Full interview: https://t.me/childrenshd/1458
H/t: https://t.me/krakenartsfarm
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Clapton has since decided that he won’t perform at venues that enforce medical tyranny.
Thank you, Mr. Clapton! Hopefully this inspires others to take a stand.
Full interview: https://t.me/childrenshd/1458
H/t: https://t.me/krakenartsfarm
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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