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Stolen Divinity and the Magic Bullet of Bethlehem
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25 views • February 22, 2022
How An Overlooked Verse in the Gospel of John Reveals the Motivation Behind the Crime of the Millenia
Links mentioned in the episode:
THE GOSPEL OF THE LORD
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/evangelion.html
Verse in Focus:
https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/John%207:42
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Ebionites explained by judaizers:
https://jamestabor.com/ebionites-nazarenes-tracking-the-original-followers-of-jesus/
Links mentioned in the episode:
THE GOSPEL OF THE LORD
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/evangelion.html
Verse in Focus:
https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/John%207:42
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Ebionites explained by judaizers:
https://jamestabor.com/ebionites-nazarenes-tracking-the-original-followers-of-jesus/
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