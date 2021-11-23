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PLANdemic: WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO IN THE WAR?
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220 views • November 23, 2021
PLANdemic: WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO IN THE WAR?
Video from July 2021 but still spot on
Many things today just do not make sense. The "pandemic", the mass censorship, mass surveillance, partisan scrapping, media lies, idiotic political "mandates". This video connects a lot of those dots.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A1LonBieROhh/
Video from July 2021 but still spot on
Many things today just do not make sense. The "pandemic", the mass censorship, mass surveillance, partisan scrapping, media lies, idiotic political "mandates". This video connects a lot of those dots.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A1LonBieROhh/
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