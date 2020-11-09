IMPORTANT: Biden is Not President rather a fraudster awaited behind the bars under voter fraud lawsuit. ‘Lamestream’ Media projected him as fake winner.



This video is most important video to understand that Sleepy Joe is only projected winner but not declared as President as being told in the Lamestream Media. " Lamestream Media propaganda is EXPOSED in this video left and right and knocked out - A MUST WATCH and SHARE!



IMPORTANT: Biden is Not President rather a fraudster awaited behind the bars under voter fraud lawsuit. ‘Lamestream’ Media projected him as fake winner.



" biden IS OFFICIALLY NOT THE NEW PRESIDENT

He is just a projected winner and still officially NOT a new president, but just mainstream media propaganda portraying him to be the new president. And only idiot heads of states worldwide are giving him fake congratulations.



Projection and Reality are TWO DIFFERENT THINGS



But how would the sheeple know the technicalities? As sheeple are always being brainwashed by the mainstream media since their birth till death."





Common Sense is not so common, as common it is perceived.

If one has always have input from the mainstream media then output would not be a miracle but only the hallucinations and propaganda narrative.



The image of Trump is always tarnished by the Lamestream media under the sinister and ulterior motives of the globalists new world order tyrants. Now the globalists puppet Biden will usher not only USA but entire world into totalitarian tyranny and all of our birth right freedoms will be lost FOREVER.



After all common sense is not so common and human mind is always compromised by propagation of mainstream media propaganda.



Welcome to HELL NOW under NWO Biden and the child abortions lover Kamala Harris



BYE BYE FREEDOM FOR GENERATIONS.