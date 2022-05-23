Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:00, May 23, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision, long-range sea-based missiles near Malin railway station in Zhitomir Region have destroyed weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces' 10th Mountain Assault Brigade from Ivano-Frankovsk that had been transferred to Donbass.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 4 command posts, 1 communication centre of the North Task Force near Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic, 48 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 6 ammunition depots near Soledar, Sol', Bakhmut, Berestovoe, Zakotoe and Nyrkovo in the Lugansk People's Republic, during the day.



▫️1 Ukrainian Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system has been also destroyed near Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 39 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration and destroyed 1 ammunition depot near Krasnyi Liman in the Lugansk People's Republic.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 230 nationalists and up to 33 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 3 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force overnight, including 2 near Kiselevka, Kherson Region, and 1 over Pavlograd, Kharkov Region.



▫️Also, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Chervonyi Yar, Chernobaevka, Mirnoe, Aleksandrovka in Kherson Region, Yunokommunarovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, Hotomlya, Sinichino, Petrovskoe, Terny in Kharkov Region, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2 near Lozovaya in Kharkov Region.



▫️In addition, 2 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles over Tomina Balka, Kherson Region, and 8 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets over Izyum, Topolskoe, Semenovka and Bikino, Kharkov Region have been intercepted.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 73 command posts, 578 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 37 artillery and mortar units at firing positions.



▫️13 tanks and armoured infantry fighting vehicles, 5Grad multiple rocket launchers and 3 ammunition depots have been destroyed.



📊In total, 177 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 990 unmanned aerial vehicles, 319 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,226 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 421 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,643 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,106 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.