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@POUNDERS LIVE Nephilim Agenda, Frequency Wars, Hybrid Breeding Programs w/ guest Dr. Laura Sanger
Jon Pounders in joined by Dr. Laura Sanger. She is a Clinical Psychologist, author of The Roots of the Federal Reserve and small business owner. She has worked in V.A. Hospitals in La Jolla, Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City. We will be discussing tracing the Nephilim from the Days of Noah to the U.S. Dollar, war on frequencies, hybrid breeding programs, and SRA.
Join us for our live Q&A over on the @POUNDERS LIVE YouTube Channel (Please Subscribe)
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