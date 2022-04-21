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The Vaccine Business - Poison, Profit And Corruption
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117 views • April 21, 2022
MIRRORED from https://rumble.com/vyltkt-the-vaccine-business-poison-profit-and-corruption.html
Hands Down, This Is By Far The Best Short Documentary About Vaccines And The Revolving Door Of Corruption That Exists Between The CDC, Pharmaceutical Corporations, Gov't And The Media.
This Is A Critical Review Of The Vaccine Business And How The Powerful Big Pharma Industry, Along With The CDC Uses Lies, Deceit, And Corruption To Promote Their Poisonous Products To Sicken The Population. Numerous Vaccine Experts Discuss The Clever Methods To Get People To Harm Their Children.
Three Questions Are Answered Using Current And Historical Evidence-Based Upon Facts:
(1) Did Vaccines Save Us? (2) Are Vaccines Safe And Effective? (3) Can We Trust The CDC And Big Pharma?
Hands Down, This Is By Far The Best Short Documentary About Vaccines And The Revolving Door Of Corruption That Exists Between The CDC, Pharmaceutical Corporations, Gov't And The Media.
This Is A Critical Review Of The Vaccine Business And How The Powerful Big Pharma Industry, Along With The CDC Uses Lies, Deceit, And Corruption To Promote Their Poisonous Products To Sicken The Population. Numerous Vaccine Experts Discuss The Clever Methods To Get People To Harm Their Children.
Three Questions Are Answered Using Current And Historical Evidence-Based Upon Facts:
(1) Did Vaccines Save Us? (2) Are Vaccines Safe And Effective? (3) Can We Trust The CDC And Big Pharma?
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