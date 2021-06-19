Uneducated Skeptics Fear Truth 2

These few posts should be getting more views- Since I left a comment on Mike's Post of earlier this week, my views dropped to nearly nothing and this is how utube first started blocking my posts in 2007,- Coincidence? Here is the comment I left on his post of the 16th or 17th-;

Hey there Mike Adams- I am glad to hear you begin to come to life about this 5G- It's the biggest threat to humanity today, been saying this for years and how incredibly harmful to life these frequencies really are a direct connection to the AI-Cloud that controls the Internet of Things; even to reading and reprogramming, after breaking and sending their toxins to repair the DNA they first broke through Electromagnetic Transduction, and if used with DEW then they have become as gods-

They have two weaknesses- Their human Terrorists must get paid- If not then perhaps some of them will remove themselves and most will become 'some part' of the 'resistance', They will feel owed- This thing Biden calls for all Military personnel that refuses the stab to be arrested- FEMA is activating and China is extending their Private Airstrip in TX as I text-

So their Corporate Banking ; the parts backed with metals stored in Switzerland; Money moving electronically to those Mercenaries is crucial as military supplies, 'unless you're not looking at human terrorists'-

It's 5G and higher Military Radio Microwave Frequencies that will stop anything 'UNLESS'-----

You spoke today and said something very supportive of my last 50 videos or more- As for Websites, I wish the greatest success and a future to allow-

They had to wait on the Installation of 5G and when they activate it into some areas it becomes a Direct Energy Weapon- And a 'weapon of mass destruction' and death-

Mike they can turn 'uneven ground' into flattened land, moving the earths surface in tidal waves of earth, and they do the Landslides too- This earth has been settling for a long time, earthquakes would cover numbers of states at once or, sink or rise a whole continent which is nothing in comparison to the size of this earth's surface were it to move freely-

They can split the US Continent in two parts with a trough canal that oceans waters will meet-

When 5G is fully operational, they will have all of humanity where 5G and the HAARP's control can not be resisted or withstood- They control the Sky; and all that is within, they can change- When 5G goes fully online the real ethnic cleansing of humanity begins- The Tares are in Power for thousands of years- I have tried to contact you often about 5G & COV-19 and not a word back- ******