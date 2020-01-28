Sanders surge more dangerous than coronavirus - Ep. 529

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Weak days for the stock market Friday and Monday will likely be blamed on the coronavirus.
The real virus to be concerned about is Bernie Sanders as he infects more voters with his rapidly spreading burn.
Bernie Sanders was on Phil Donahue in 1981 when it made news that a Vermont town elected a Socialist mayor. Phil Donahue asks if he believed in competition. Bernie Sanders said no. He said he believes in cooperation, a.k.a. Socialism/Marxism/Communism.