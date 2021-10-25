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Jim Caviezel “The Storm is Upon Us” - The Sound of Freedom (Juan O Savin “Historic Speech by Jim”)
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137 views • October 25, 2021
What is freedom and what is freedom worth to each of us. Where do we get it from, how do we keep it. Listen to Jim Caviezel for as he says "The storm is Upon Us".
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