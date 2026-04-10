"They have BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS" - Prof. Marandi

"They have BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS"

👉 Professor Marandi says the Persian Gulf countries, by providing the US with bases and territory to use against Iran, have the blood of innocent Iranians on their hands.

👉 Marandi also says after this war, Iran must have PERMANENT SECURITY.

Adding, from an X post by Pakistan Ministry of Defense :

"Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell." - Khawaja M. Asif, Minister of Defense of Pakistan





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