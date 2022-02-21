Blueprint For A New Constitution

Conservatives have not found their constitutional or charter rights well protected lately. Yet, it does not seem the left has been similarly impacted. Indeed, looking back it appears the left was protected far too much and still appears to be sheltered from the impacts of their own actions, never mind being protected from the state and its agents. Conservatives for too long have been unable to grasp the situation they are in, politically and economically. They have been fed the line that we are all in this together and that we all share the same rights and so must all share in the task of making government work. But the concept of human rights is a liberal concept and the idea that we are all in this together is communism, pure and simple. Conservatives need to wake up to the environment they are in.