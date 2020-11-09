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Why the name DOMINION? Glitchy Software or Election Fraud
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42 views • November 09, 2020
The simplest answer is usually the correct one
or in American: if it walks,talks and swims like a duck, odds are it ain't a chicken.
There is just too much controversy surrounding the company that tabulates the vote counts. Here's my take, TFHs optional
Thanks for watching
Also thanks for sharing it around and helping me grow the channel.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
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or in American: if it walks,talks and swims like a duck, odds are it ain't a chicken.
There is just too much controversy surrounding the company that tabulates the vote counts. Here's my take, TFHs optional
Thanks for watching
Also thanks for sharing it around and helping me grow the channel.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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