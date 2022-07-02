X22 REPORT - [DS] Prepares Riots, Hunters Have Now Become the Hunted, Those Protected Have Become Prey

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2814b - July 1, 2022

[DS] Prepares Riots, Hunters Have Now Become the Hunted, Those Protected Have Become Prey

The [DS] plan is now in the process of being reversed, they are watching the dismantling of their infiltrated country. The SC continue to push the country back to its roots. The [DS] is panicking over the next case that he SC is going to review and that is who has the power to control the elections in the states, the timing of this has to be just right so it doesn't give the [DS] time to plan. The hunters have truly become the hunted, those who were once protected are now the prey and the patriots are on the hunt. There is a storm coming.

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