BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Federal Reserve as a Cartelization Device: The Early Years, 1913-1930 by Murray N. Rothbard
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
199 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
285 views • 3 weeks ago

Murray N. Rothbard, in his chapter The Federal Reserve as a Cartelization Device: The Early Years, 1913-1930 from Money in Crisis (1984), challenges the conventional view of the Federal Reserve as a stabilizing institution, arguing instead that it was designed as a cartelization tool for powerful banks. Contrary to the narrative that the Fed was necessary to curb inflation and economic instability, Rothbard asserts that it enabled inflationary policies by consolidating banking control under elite interests. The system emerged from efforts by big banks—led by figures like J.P. Morgan and Paul Warburg—to circumvent competitive constraints after the National Banking Acts centralized monetary power. The secretive Jekyll Island meeting (1910) and the subsequent Federal Reserve Act (1913) institutionalized this cartel, allowing banks to inflate credit through centralized reserves and lender-of-last-resort mechanisms. Under Benjamin Strong’s leadership, the Fed exacerbated monetary expansion, propped up international banking cartels, and contributed to economic distortions, ultimately deepening crises like the Great Depression rather than preventing them. Rothbard concludes that the Fed was never meant to stabilize the economy but rather to serve the interests of a financial elite.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy