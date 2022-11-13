Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 29 - November 11, 2022

Alex hosted his 29th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on November 11, 2022. The webinar was just over two hours and 32 minutes in length. This webinar included a short 16 minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and nine minutes, Alex answered 34 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* Who do you believe were the white hats in attendance at the meeting with Anu?

* Will the accurate, legitimate results of the 2020 and 2022 elections be told soon?

* How long before we bring the remaining rogue groups and leaders to justice?

* Have Germany and Japan joined BRICS?

* Have true north, magnetic north, and grid north aligned for the first time in human history?

* With the passing of the dark energy, will those that dwell in the hollow earth come to the surface?

* Has the AI black goo lost its power over the planet?

* Will our consciousness be traversing from 3rd to 5th density or from 3rd to 4th depending on whether we are starseeds?

* Is there a correlation between Baal, Moloch and Enlil?

* Is there a pyramid in China that nobody can access?

* Will there be US military intervention, as the Democrats stole the election?

* Do you have any advice for children to strengthen their knowledge of our galactic history?

* What are the roles of females in the Andromedan culture?

* My body begins to vibrate when I lie down, and after a while, I feel better. Could this be an energy gift from the stars?

* Does the Annunaki continue to retain control over certain territories within our solar system?

