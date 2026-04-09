Economist Paul Craig Roberts argues that the Iranian people’s use of retaliatory action and not striking first poses a great danger.

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The US and Israel launched extensive strikes on Iran, throwing everything they have, yet they still couldn’t defeat Iran. President Trump ultimately had to force a ceasefire and step back, at least for now.
Economist Paul Roberts argues that the Iranian people’s use of retaliatory action and not striking first poses a great danger.
Don't sit back and wait around when the Zionists want you dead.
Source @Dialogue Works
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